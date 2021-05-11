Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,454 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. 102,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

