Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 10,786 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

WLTW traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.75. 4,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.