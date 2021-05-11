Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 246,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $206.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

