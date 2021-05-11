Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,137 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,639,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.20. 445,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.21 and a 200-day moving average of $142.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

