Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30,406 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,406 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 319,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.40. 93,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,729. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $160.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.