Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 50,811 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,811 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,058. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

