Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,324 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 454,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,859,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 16.6% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.87.

HD traded down $11.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.20 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

