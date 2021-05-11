Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,914 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $358.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

