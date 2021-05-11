Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,651 shares during the period. Nielsen comprises 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 85,399 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $677,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 62,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

