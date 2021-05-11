iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $137.82 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

