iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,230. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49.

