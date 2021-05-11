iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. 7,958,004 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05.

