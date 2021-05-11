iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $54,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. 2,711,033 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86.

