iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Lowered by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,937 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86.

