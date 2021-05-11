iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 11,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

