iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

