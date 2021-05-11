iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Holdings Cut by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,403,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,969. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $102.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

