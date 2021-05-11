iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 296.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.17 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

