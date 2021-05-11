iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after buying an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $214.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

