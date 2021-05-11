iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Cut by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after buying an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,372. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $252.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.