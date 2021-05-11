iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IWR stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

