iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 476.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

