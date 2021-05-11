iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.33. 1,133,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,071,801. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.