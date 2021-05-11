iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 565,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

