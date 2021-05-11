iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, hitting $415.51. 324,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

