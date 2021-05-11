iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 407.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

IJS opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

