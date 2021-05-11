ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $466.63

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 466.63 ($6.10) and traded as low as GBX 360.40 ($4.71). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 362.60 ($4.74), with a volume of 4,609,258 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 464.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 466.63. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In related news, insider Andy Allen acquired 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

