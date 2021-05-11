Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells $42,257.70 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 368,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,104,000 after buying an additional 814,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 290,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.