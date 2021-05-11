J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders have sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.