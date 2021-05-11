James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,044.61

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,044.61 ($13.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,010 ($13.20). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 25,485 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on James Fisher and Sons from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,375 ($17.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,083.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,044.61. The company has a market capitalization of £530.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

