Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.77 million.

JAMF traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. 903,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $158,479.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,677.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,862 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $300,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,055.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,495.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

