Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

