Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $264.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.52 and its 200 day moving average is $210.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

