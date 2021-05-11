Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 9.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 489,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.73 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

