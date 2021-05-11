Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cigna in a report released on Saturday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.13.

Cigna stock opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cigna by 636.9% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 22.6% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

