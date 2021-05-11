Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

NYSE:ALB opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

