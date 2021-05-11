Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 145,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,427.57 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

