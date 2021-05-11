Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€23.40” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been assigned a €23.40 ($27.53) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.39 ($32.22).

Shares of DRI opened at €25.58 ($30.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.93.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

