JELD-WEN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,588 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,723% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

JELD traded down $2.90 on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. 106,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,998. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.