Jessica Graziano Sells 2,452 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $7.81 on Tuesday, reaching $340.33. The company had a trading volume of 697,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,644. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.