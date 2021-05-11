Jessica Graziano Sells 2,452 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $7.81 on Tuesday, reaching $340.33. The company had a trading volume of 697,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,644. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
