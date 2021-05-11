JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.31. 960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,347. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

