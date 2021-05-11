JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 129,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,983. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

