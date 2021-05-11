JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $37,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $154.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.