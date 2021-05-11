JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $270.23. 59,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

