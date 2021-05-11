JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 5,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.