JNBA Financial Advisors Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.83% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 649,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 346,377 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,259,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 399,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

