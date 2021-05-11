JNBA Financial Advisors Has $7.65 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

Shares of JHEM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

