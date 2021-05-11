JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,759 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.93. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,900. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $197.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.43 and a 200 day moving average of $178.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.