JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 2,609 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.58% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after buying an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,073,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,988,000.

MDYG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,669. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

