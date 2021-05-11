Joanne Wilson Sells 9,228 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Joanne Wilson acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £140.32 ($183.33).

On Friday, March 26th, Joanne Wilson bought 16 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £133.44 ($174.34).

On Friday, February 26th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £141.27 ($184.57).

BVIC stock traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 901.50 ($11.78). 307,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 863.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 817.65. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 926.50 ($12.10). The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BVIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.28).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

